Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, announced that state offices would be closed for a half-day on Friday, only a few days after he signed Juneteenth legislation. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed government offices in his state as well, though the new holiday would not have been observed until 2023, since June 19 falls on a Sunday in 2022.

In another twist, many states have laws with provisions that automatically recognize all federal holidays — even those not named in state statute.

Such was the case in Ohio, where Republican Gov. Mike DeWine issued his Juneteenth statement on Thursday evening. In the manner of a hastily called school snow day, he noted the state's automatic observance of all federal holidays and declared that most government offices would be closed Friday.

State Sen. Hearcel Craig, a Columbus Democrat who is Black, is sponsoring the bill making Juneteenth a paid state holiday in Ohio.

He said Friday that it remains essential that lawmakers pass the legislation even after the federal holiday was declared. His bill cleared the Ohio Senate unanimously last session, but time ran out for its consideration in the House.