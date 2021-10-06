 Skip to main content
Debt limit showdown could tweak filibuster; ship's anchor may have caused oil spill; student loan program overhaul

Heavy rain in northwest Italy on Monday broke a rain record for Italy as well as all of Europe. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Biden

President Joe Biden talks with reporters after returning to the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, after a trip to Michigan to promote his infrastructure plan.

Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a 'real possibility'

To get around Republican obstruction, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Democrats are considering a change to the Senate's filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation's debt limit and avoid what would be a devastating credit default.

The president's surprise remarks come as the Senate is tangled in a fiscally dangerous standoff over a vote that's needed to suspend the nation's debt limit and allow the federal government to continue borrowing to pay down its balances. Congress has just days to act before the Oct. 18 deadline when the Treasury Department has warned it will run short of funds to handle the nation’s already accrued debt load.

Biden has resisted any filibuster rule changes over other issues, but his off-the-cuff comments Tuesday night interjected a new urgency to an increasingly uncertain situation.

More on the debt limit:

California Oil Spill

Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A leak in an oil pipeline caused a spill off the coast of Southern California, sending about 126,000 gallons of oil into the ocean, some ending up on beaches in Orange County.

Ship's anchor may have caused massive California oil spill

A ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn’t quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.

Questions remained about the timeline of the weekend spill, which fouled beaches and a protected marshland, potentially closing them for weeks along with commercial and recreational fishing in a major hit to the local economy.

Some reports of a possible spill, a petroleum smell and an oily sheen on the waters off Huntington Beach came in Friday night but weren't corroborated and the pipeline's operator, Amplify Energy Corp., didn't report a spill until the next morning, authorities said.

More on the oil spill:

Student Loan Forgiveness

In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Biden administration is moving to relax the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements. The change could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants. The Education Department says it will temporarily drop some of the toughest requirements around the program, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, which was launched in 2007 to steer more college graduates into public service.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is moving to relax the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

The Education Department said Wednesday it will temporarily drop some of the toughest requirements around Public Service Loan Forgiveness, a program that was launched in 2007 to steer more college graduates into public service but, since then, has helped just 5,500 borrowers get their loans erased.

The change will immediately make 22,000 borrowers eligible to get loans canceled, and another 27,000 could become eligible if they get previous payments certified, according to the department. In total, more than 550,000 borrowers will be moved closer to forgiveness, the agency said.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Oct. 6

Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight
National Politics
AP

Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight

  • By MARCY GORDON and BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Business Writers
WASHINGTON (AP) — While accusing the giant social network of pursuing profits over safety, a former Facebook data scientist told Congress Tuesday she believes stricter government oversight could alleviate the dangers the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence to fueling misinformation.

In budget turning point, Biden conceding smaller price tag
National Politics
AP

In budget turning point, Biden conceding smaller price tag

  • By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats' push for a 10-year, $3.5 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives has reached a turning point, with the president repeatedly conceding that the measure will be considerably smaller and pivotal lawmakers flashing potential signs of flexibility.

Los Angeles poised to enact strict vaccination mandate
National
AP

Los Angeles poised to enact strict vaccination mandate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles leaders on Wednesday were poised to enact one of the nation's strictest vaccine mandates — a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or even a Lakers game.

German parties to discuss new government under center-left
World
AP

German parties to discuss new government under center-left

  • By GEIR MOULSON Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — The two parties that emerged as the likely kingmakers from Germany's election last month said Wednesday that they will hold talks on a possible new government under the leadership of outgoing center-left Social Democrats.

South Africa's Desmond Tutu turns 90 amid new racist slur
World
AP

South Africa's Desmond Tutu turns 90 amid new racist slur

  • By ANDREW MELDRUM Associated Press
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — As South Africa's anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu turns 90, recent racist graffiti on a portrait of the Nobel winner highlights the continuing relevance of his work for equality.

EU calls for relief funds to help energy price hit consumers
World
AP

EU calls for relief funds to help energy price hit consumers

  • By LORNE COOK Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday urged member countries to provide relief funds to consumers and small businesses hit hardest by rising gas and electricity prices, as criticism mounts that the bloc’s climate change fighting policies are fueling the problem.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX California Oil Spill

Workers clean oil from the sand, south of the pier, near a woman lying out in the sun, in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A leak in an oil pipeline caused a spill off the coast of Southern California, sending about 126,000 gallons of oil into the ocean, some ending up on beaches in Orange County.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 6

Today in history: Oct. 6

In 2014, the Supreme Court unexpectedly cleared the way for a dramatic expansion of gay marriage in the United States, and more events that ha…

Today in sports history: Oct. 6

Today in sports history: Oct. 6

In 1993, Michael Jordan announces his retirement after nine seasons and three titles in the NBA. See more sports moments from this date:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

