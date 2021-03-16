Debt collectors can seize the new stimulus checks. Lawmakers are trying to fix that.

Who's eligible for a $1,400 check?

The third round of payments is expected to reach about 85% of families, according to the White House. Those whose bank information is on file with the Internal Revenue Service will likely get the money first, because it will be directly deposited into their accounts. Others may receive paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the mail.

Direct deposits started going out this weekend and additional batches of payments will go out over the coming weeks.

Families will receive an additional $1,400 per dependent, so a couple with two children could receive up to $5,600. Unlike prior rounds, families will now receive the additional money for adult dependents over the age of 17.

The full amount goes to individuals earning less than $75,000 of adjusted gross income, heads of households (like single parents) earning less than $112,500 and married couples earning less than $150,000. But then the payments gradually phase out as income goes up.