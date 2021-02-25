Debate amid pandemic: Should foundations have to give more?

NEW YORK (AP) — The viral pandemic wiped out jobs and businesses and left many U.S. families unable to afford food. It also caused a crisis for charities: Too much need, too little funding.

And now it's sparking debate over a divisive question: Should philanthropic groups donate more money to charities? Should they be forced to?

Ask someone like Chuck Collins, and you’ll get a resounding yes.

Collins, a director of the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank, thinks the government should compel foundations and donor-advised funds to step up their contributions. Philanthropic groups enjoy tax-favored status, the thinking goes, and many of them have watched their assets multiply from stock market gains and other investments.

“We're in the middle of an emergency,” Collins said. “The pandemic is a serious thing that we need to do something about right now.”

Collins and others are pushing a proposal for Congress to require foundations and donor-advised funds to contribute at least 10% of their investment assets each year for three years.