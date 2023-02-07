Rescuers are racing to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. The death toll rose to more than 5,000. Countries around the world dispatched teams to assist in the rescue efforts, and Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than 24,400 emergency personnel were now on the ground. But with such a wide swath of territory hit by Monday’s earthquake and nearly 6,000 buildings confirmed to have collapsed in Turkey alone, their efforts were spread thin. Attempts to reach survivors were also impeded by temperatures below freezing and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.
President Joe Biden is ready to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation's condition rather than roll out flashy policy proposals as he delivers his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. He'll also be trying to overcome pessimism in the country and concerns about his own leadership. His speech before a politically divided Congress comes as the nation struggles with economic uncertainty, a wearying war in Ukraine and growing tensions with China. It's Biden's first speech to Congress since Republicans took control of the House in the midterm elections.
Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds to win a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and that ticket sales pushed the jackpot higher than an earlier $747 million estimate. The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million. Powerball says both prizes are the amounts before taxes. The jackpot was the ninth-largest in U.S. history.
Crews in Ohio have released toxic chemicals from five cars of a derailed train near the Pennsylvania state line to reduce the threat of an explosion. Flames and black smoke billowed high into the sky from the derailment site. Norfolk Southern Railway confirmed Monday evening that the cars were draining and that burning was underway as planned. Authorities were monitoring the air quality to make sure that toxic fumes weren't spreading. Ohio's governor earlier ordered residents near the site to evacuate because of the risk of death or serious injury. Officials believe most have left. Pennsylvania's governor said residents of that state near the derailment site also had left but he urged people within a 2-mile radius to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.
China says it will "resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests" over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon by the United States. The incident has prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a visit to Beijing that had offered slight hopes for an improvement in relations. China says the object was a civilian balloon used for meteorological research but has refused to say to whom it belongs. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday reiterated that the unmanned airship posed no threat and entered U.S. airspace accidentally. She again criticized the U.S. for overreacting and using force in handling the matter. Asked if China wanted the debris returned, she reasserted the airship belongs to China.
Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling has hit more civilian targets, starting a fire at a town’s hospital, ahead of what Kyiv authorities suspect is an impending new offensive by Russia around the anniversary of its invasion. Regional Ukrainian emergency services said a hospital in a northeastern town of caught fire late Monday as a result of Russian shelling. Emergency crews evacuated eight civilians from the site before putting out the fire, which caused no casualties. The town is in the Kharkiv region that was occupied by Russia after its invasion almost a year ago and subsequently retaken by Ukraine during a counteroffensive last year. The anticipated Russian push may seek to recapture territory Moscow lost in that counteroffensive.
Former “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse has been formally charged in Nevada with eight felonies and two misdemeanors. The charges include sex trafficking, sexual assault and child abuse. Las Vegas police say the 46-year-old sexually abused Indigenous girls and women, and ran a cult for two decades. A judge at his arraignment Monday ordered Chasing Horse to return to court Wednesday for a bail hearing. The judge could hear from investigators, victims and Chasing Horse's relatives before deciding whether to grant him bail. Chasing Horse played a young Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film. He was arrested Jan. 31 near the North Las Vegas home he shares with five wives after a monthslong investigation by Las Vegas police.
Nick Sirianni answered questions about Rocky, Santa Claus and even which of his players on the Philadelphia Eagles he’d want to date his 5-year-old daughter when she grows up. Welcome to Super Bowl opening night where football talk gives way to the wacky. The circus atmosphere that kicks off the NFL’s biggest week has returned for the first time since 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to meet the media on video conferences the past two seasons. Sirianni and the Eagles took the stage first at the home of the Phoenix Suns. “Fly, Eagles, Fly” chants greeted players and coaches before they spent an hour answering wide-ranging questions from more than 2,000 media members.
Ticket prices are predictably high for the Los Angeles Lakers' next two home games, with LeBron James poised to break the NBA scoring record. James is 36 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Lakers play at home Tuesday against Oklahoma City. And if King James doesn't set the mark that night, he'll try again Thursday when the Lakers host Milwaukee. Some tickets for that game have been listed for as much as $100,000 apiece.