Death penalty sought for suspect in Indiana officer's death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the killing last year of a 24-year-old Indianapolis police officer who was fatally shot as she responded to a domestic violence call.

The Marion County Prosecutor's office filed the request Tuesday asking for the death penalty against Elliahs Dorsey, who is charged in the April 9, 2020, killing of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath.

Leath and three other officers were responding to a domestic violence call involving Dorsey when she was shot to death through the door of an Indianapolis apartment, police said.

Dorsey, 27, faces one count each of murder and criminal confinement, and four counts of attempted murder, one of which stems from his alleged shooting of a woman he had confined inside the apartment, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Dorsey's trial is tentatively scheduled to begin Feb. 1.

In death penalty requests, prosecutors must show there was an aggravating circumstance. In this instance, they said Dorsey killed Leath while she “was acting in the course of duty as a law enforcement officer.”