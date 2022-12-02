DEA's most corrupt agent: Parties, sex and an 'unwinnable war' on drugs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — José Irizarry accepts that he's known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he "became another man" in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sports cars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world.

But as he used his final hours of freedom to tell his story to The Associated Press, Irizarry says he won't go down for this alone, accusing some long-trusted DEA colleagues of joining him in skimming millions of dollars from drug money laundering stings to fund a decade's worth of luxury overseas travel, fine dining, top seats at sporting events and frat house-style debauchery.

The way Irizarry tells it, dozens of other federal agents, prosecutors, informants and in some cases cartel smugglers themselves were all in on the three-continent joyride known as "Team America" that chose cities for money laundering pick-ups mostly for party purposes or to coincide with Real Madrid soccer or Rafael Nadal tennis matches. That included stops along the way in VIP rooms of Caribbean strip joints, Amsterdam's red-light district and aboard a Colombian yacht that launched with plenty of booze and more than a dozen prostitutes.

"We had free access to do whatever we wanted," the 48-year-old Irizarry told the AP in a series of interviews before beginning a 12-year federal prison sentence. "We would generate money pick-ups in places we wanted to go. And once we got there it was about drinking and girls."

All this revelry was rooted, Irizarry said, in a crushing realization among DEA agents around the world that there's nothing they can do to make a dent in the drug war anyway. Only nominal concern was given to actually building cases or stemming a record flow of illegal cocaine and opioids into the United States that has driven more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths a year.

"You can't win an unwinnable war. DEA knows this and the agents know this," Irizarry said. "There's so much dope leaving Colombia. And there's so much money. We know we're not making a difference."

"The drug war is a game. ... It was a very fun game that we were playing."

Irizarry's story, which some former colleagues have attacked as a fictionalized attempt to reduce his sentence, came in days of contrite, bitter, sometimes tearful interviews with the AP in the historic quarter of his native San Juan. It was much the same account he gave the FBI in lengthy debriefings and sealed court papers obtained by the AP after he pleaded guilty in 2020 to 19 corruption counts, including money laundering and bank fraud.

But after years of portraying Irizarry as a rogue agent who acted alone, U.S. Justice Department investigators have in recent months begun closely following his confessional roadmap, questioning as many as two-dozen current and former DEA agents and prosecutors accused by Irizarry of turning a blind eye to his flagrant abuses and sometimes joining in.

With little fanfare, the inquiry has focused on a jet-setting former partner of Irizarry and several other trusted DEA colleagues assigned to international money laundering. And at least three current and former federal prosecutors have faced questioning about Irizarry's raucous parties, including one still in a senior role in Miami, another who appeared on TV's "The Bachelorette" and a former Ohio prosecutor who was confirmed to serve as the U.S. attorney in Cleveland this year before abruptly backing out for unspecified family reasons.

The expanding investigation comes as the nation's premier narcotics law enforcement agency has been rattled by repeated misconduct scandals in its 4,600-agent ranks, from one who took bribes from traffickers to another accused of leaking confidential information to law enforcement targets. But by far the biggest black eye is Irizarry, whose wholesale betrayal of the badge is at the heart of an ongoing external review of the DEA's sprawling foreign operations in 69 countries.

The once-standout agent has accused some former colleagues in the DEA's Miami-based Group 4 of lining their pockets and falsifying records to replenish a slush fund used for foreign jaunts over the better part of a decade, until his resignation in 2018. He accused a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent of accepting a $20,000 bribe. And recently, the FBI, Office of Inspector General and a federal prosecutor interviewed Irizarry in prison about other federal employees and allegations he raised about misconduct in maritime interdictions.

"It was too outlandish for them to believe this is actually happening," Irizarry said of investigators. "The indictment paints a picture of me, the corrupt agent that did this entire scheme. But it doesn't talk about the rest of DEA. I wasn't the mastermind."

The federal judge in Tampa who sentenced Irizarry last year seemed to agree, saying other agents corrupted by the "allure of easy money" need to be investigated. "This has to stop," Judge Charlene Honeywell told prosecutors, adding Irizarry was "the one who got caught but it is apparent to this court that there are others."

The Justice Department declined to comment. A DEA spokesperson said: "José Irizarry is a criminal who violated his oath as a federal law enforcement officer and violated the trust of the American people. Over the past 16 months, DEA has worked vigorously to further strengthen our discipline and hiring policies to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of our essential work."

AP was able to corroborate some, but not all, of Irizarry's accusations through thousands of confidential law enforcement records and dozens of interviews with those familiar with his claims and the ongoing investigation, including several who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss them.

The probe is focused in part on George Zoumberos, one of Irizarry's former partners who traveled overseas extensively for money laundering investigations. Irizarry told AP that Zoumberos enjoyed unfettered access to so-called commission funds and improperly tapped that money for personal purchases and unwarranted trips, using names of people that didn't exist in DEA reports justifying the excesses.

Zoumberos remained a DEA agent even after he was arrested and briefly detained on allegations of sexual assault during a trip to Madrid in 2018. He resigned only after being stripped of his gun, badge and security clearance for invoking his Fifth Amendment rights to stay silent in late 2019, when the same prosecutor who charged Irizarry summoned him to testify before a federal grand jury in Tampa.

Authorities are so focused on Zoumberos that they also subpoenaed his brother, a Florida wedding photographer who traveled and partied around the world with DEA agents, and even granted him immunity to induce his cooperation. But Michael Zoumberos also refused to testify and has been jailed outside Tampa since March for "civil contempt" — an exceedingly rare pressure tactic that underscores the rising temperature of the investigation.

"I didn't do anything wrong, but I'm not going to talk about my brother," Michael Zoumberos told AP in a jailhouse interview. "I'm basically being held as a political prisoner of the FBI. They want to coerce me into cooperating."

Some current and former DEA agents say Irizarry's claims are overblown or flat-out fabrications. The former ICE agent scoffed at Irizarry's accusation he took a $20,000 bribe, saying he raised early red flags about Irizarry. And the lawyer for the Zoumberos brothers says prosecutors are on a "fishing expedition" to bring more indictments because of the embarrassment of the Irizarry scandal.

"Everybody they connect to José is extraneous to his thefts," said attorney Raymond Mansolillo. "They're looking to find a crime to fit this case as opposed to a crime that actually took place. But no matter what happens they're going to charge somebody with something because they don't want to come out of all of this after five years and have only charged José."

Making Irizarry's allegations more egregious is that they came on the heels of a 2015 Inspector General's report that slammed DEA agents for participating in "sex parties" with prostitutes hired by Colombian cartels. That prompted the suspension of several agents and the retirement of Michele Leonhart, the DEA's administrator at the time.

Central to the Irizarry investigation are overly cozy relationships developed between agents and informants — strictly forbidden under federal guidelines — and loose controls on the DEA's undercover drug money laundering operations that few Americans know exist.

Every year, the DEA launders tens of millions of dollars on behalf of the world's most-violent drug cartels through shell companies, a tactic touted in long-running overseas investigations such as Operation White Wash that resulted in more than 100 arrests and the seizure of more than $100 million and a ton of cocaine.

But the DEA has also faced criticism for allowing huge amounts of money in the operations to go unseized, enabling cartels to continue plying their trade, and for failing to tightly monitor and track the stings, making it difficult to evaluate results.

A 2020 Justice Department Inspector General's report faulted the DEA for failing since at least 2006 to file annual reports to Congress about these stings, known as Attorney General Exempted Operations. That rebuke, coupled with the embarrassment brought on by Irizarry's confession, prompted DEA Administrator Anne Milgram to order an outside review of the agency's foreign operations, which is ongoing.

"In the vast majority of these operations, nobody is watching," said Bonnie Klapper, a former federal prosecutor in New York and outspoken critic of DEA money laundering. "In the Irizarry operation, nobody cared how much money they were laundering. Nobody cared that they weren't making any cases. Nobody was minding the house. There were no controls."