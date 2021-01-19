Deal offers more banking services for California pot firms

Industry experts say the number of state financial institutions willing to handle cannabis-linked funds is gradually growing, and a state law enacted last year was designed to provide legal safeguards for banks and credit unions engaging with marijuana companies.

The credit union said on its website that it has been offering banking services to the cannabis industry since 2017. Medicinal cannabis sales have been legal in California for over two decades.

Jerred Kiloh, who heads the Los Angeles-based United Cannabis Business Association, said the agreement represents another encouraging step as more financial institutions open their doors to the industry.

With growing acceptance of cannabis nationwide, along with regulatory changes, “there are more banks that are willing to tell people they are willing to accept cannabis accounts,” he said.

As of Sept. 30, federal regulators reported that 677 banks and credit unions were providing services for marijuana business. That represents a small fraction of the overall banking industry, and the figure had declined slightly in 2020, a drop attributed in part to business closings caused by coronavirus restrictions.

Efforts to broaden banking access for pot companies have stalled in Congress.