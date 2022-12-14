Deadly tornado wreaks havoc on Louisiana, Sandy Hook parents recall tragedy ten years later, and more top news

Here's a look at some top news and trending topics for today, Dec. 10:

Louisiana tornado

At least three people have died and more than a dozen were left injured across Louisiana over the last 24 hours as severe weather moves across the South carving a path of destruction.

Storms passed through the New Orleans area Wednesday evening, with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado warning and officials expecting a twister to have made landfall. One fatality was reported in St. Charles Parish -- about 20 miles upriver from New Orleans -- and seven other people were also injured in the storm Wednesday, according to parish spokesperson Samantha de Castro.

More than 300 miles north, a boy and his mother were found dead after a tornado destroyed their home Tuesday in the northwestern Louisiana community of Keithville, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said. The boy's body was located Tuesday about a half-mile from the home, Sheriff Steve Prator told CNN affiliate KSLA.

Sandy Hook ten-year anniversary

They were living ordinary and full lives in the small New England town of Newtown, Connecticut, unprepared for the devastation that would unfold and occupy the rest of their days.

Mark Barden was a professional musician. Nicole Hockley had recently arrived in Newtown after a corporate marketing career in the United Kingdom.

On the morning of December 14, 2012, after killing his mother, an isolated and violence-obsessed 20-year-old with unfettered access to firearms shot his way into Sandy Hook Elementary School. Over the course of 10 minutes, he shot and killed 20 first-graders and six adults before ending his own life.

The lives of Daniel Barden, 7, and Dylan Hockley, 6, were among those cut painfully short that day. But in the long decade since, their spirit and memory have lived on in their parents' devoted advocacy for safer communities.

New Webb telescope image

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a unique perspective of the universe, including never-before-seen galaxies that glitter like diamonds in the cosmos.

The new image, shared on Wednesday as part of a study published in the Astronomical Journal, was taken as part of the Prime Extragalactic Areas for Reionization and Lensing Science observing program, called PEARLS.

It's one of the first medium-deep-wide-field images of the universe, with "medium-deep" meaning the faintest objects visible, and "wide-field" referring to the region of the cosmos captured in the image.

"The stunning image quality of Webb is truly out of this world," said study coauthor Anton Koekemoer, research astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore.

