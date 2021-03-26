Dazzling sky show over Pacific Northwest was rocket booster falling out of orbit

A SpaceX rocket booster falling out of orbit made for a spectacular display over much of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night, prompting calls to authorities and excited posts to social media.
Just caught a meteor shower on camera?? pic.twitter.com/dNCbFoaLOD— vampire enthusiast (@vampyreparty) March 26, 2021
A second stage from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket had failed to make its deorbit burn earlier this month and burned up in the atmosphere at about 9 p.m., according to reports.
"The widely reported bright objects in the sky were the debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn," the National Weather Service in Seattle wrote on Twitter.
The disintegrating rocket part split into numerous pieces as it fell into the night sky, prompting reports of airplane crashes or meteor strikes.
The spectacle was visible as far north as Seattle and as far west as Cannon Beach in Oregon, according to posts on social media.
Not sure what streaked across the Seattle sky. Here's some video of it. Meteor shower or space junk. pic.twitter.com/9ejqJE0w2Q— Josh Dill (@joshjdill) March 26, 2021
There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.
The rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week.
SpaceX said Wednesday that the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.
Here are some more reactions from Twitter:
I’ve NEVER seen a meteor shower like this! Freaky when you don’t know what it is 😲😬 @fox12oregon @KATUNews pic.twitter.com/RwMGSf2IRj— ✨💖𝓡𝓪𝔀𝓵𝓻𝓮𝔃🦄✨ (@RawlrezMua) March 26, 2021
Woah can’t believe this, actually caught a meteor shower on camera 😳 #washingtonstate #meteor pic.twitter.com/qsiWQBYCS9— Wendy‧͙⁺˚*･༓♓︎ ⁷ (@universe0313) March 26, 2021
Pretty sure this meteor shower is when it turns out to be aliens 🛸 ☄️ pic.twitter.com/isauG2f6qi— rainygay (@rainygay1) March 26, 2021
Meteor shower??— Katie (@kaeee_1) March 26, 2021
Anyone else see this tonight??!?
WOWOWOW 🤩😳 pic.twitter.com/ss5qxQeVeF
Meteor shower or space debris over Portland, Oregon tonight pic.twitter.com/IWBR3itTt9— Andrew Quinlan (@AndrewQuinlan48) March 26, 2021
THIS IS NOT A METEOR SHOWER pic.twitter.com/yL6U2lkpwG— dirtgrub (@redtaiI) March 26, 2021
