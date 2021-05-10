Day by day: Musical 'Godspell' celebrates 50th anniversary

The musical is a retelling of Jesus’ ministry structured around a series of parables, mostly from the Bible’s Gospel of St. Matthew, with songs interspersed. Tebelak created it as a college project in 1970 while at Carnegie Mellon University and the student-led original cast helped fill it out.

“Although I’m not a very religious person, it was in many ways an act of love,” says Robin Lamont, who took the original show to Broadway and then to film. “I think many actors feel that way when they help create a show. But this was a particular love.”

The genesis of the show was sparked by an unhappy encounter: The spiritual Tebelak went to an Easter Sunday church service but was deemed inappropriately attired and was frisked by a parishioner who was an off-duty cop with the assent of the rest of the congregation.

“He was devastated. He walked out of there heartbroken and furious as many deeply spiritual Christian kids in the early ’70s,” says Gordon. It made him return to the message of Jesus, his relationship with the poor and his message of love.

The musical has fueled countless school, regional and community theater productions, a natural choice because of it's uplifting message and also because it calls for 10 actors in the ensemble and few props. It's nimble and athletic.