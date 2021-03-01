Day 41: Biden to meet with Mexican president amid migration issues; Senate eyes COVID relief changes

Today is the 41st day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.

TOP STORY

Biden to meet with Mexican president amid migration issues

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans a virtual meeting Monday with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — a chance for the pair to talk more fully about migration, confronting the coronavirus and cooperating on economic and national security issues.

Mexico's president has said he intends during the meeting to propose to Biden a new Bracero-style immigrant labor program that could bring 600,000 to 800,000 Mexican and Central American immigrants a year to work legally in the United States.

A senior Biden administration official declined to say whether the U.S. president would back or oppose the proposal, saying only that both countries agree on the need to expand legal pathways for migration. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. Read more:

