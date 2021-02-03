 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Fincher's 'Mank' has topped Golden Globe nominations with 6 nods, while Netflix dominates
0 comments
AP

David Fincher's 'Mank' has topped Golden Globe nominations with 6 nods, while Netflix dominates

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK (AP) — David Fincher's 'Mank' has topped Golden Globe nominations with 6 nods, while Netflix dominates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bidens honor Officer Brian Sicknick in Capitol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News