Dave Chappelle gets attacked, Star Wars Day, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, May 4:

Dave Chappelle

A representative for Dave Chappelle has released a statement regarding an audience member who attacked him Tuesday night while the comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

"As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show," Carla Sims, Chappelle's representative, said in a statement to CNN. "Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening."

Interest rate hike

The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point Wednesday — its most aggressive move since 2000 — and signaling further large rate hikes to come.

The increase in the Fed's key rate raised it to a range of 0.75% to 1%, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago.

The Fed also announced that it will start reducing its huge $9 trillion balance sheet, which consists mainly of Treasury and mortgage bonds. Read more about what that means here:

Star Wars Day - May the Fourth Be With You

It's May the 4th, a day for Star Wars nerds to geek out on Luke Skywalker, lightsabers and the Millennium Falcon. So why are so many sci fi fans talking about Spock, phasers and the USS Enterprise?

Even though May 4th is known as "Star Wars Day" (as in, "May the 4th be with you,") Star Trek is trying to one-up its rival space franchise with a big week of its own. Read about the holiday and the franchises here:

