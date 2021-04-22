Daunte Wright's mother: 'My son should be burying me'

The Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader, was to deliver the eulogy, and told The Associated Press that he would first pay tribute to Wright, “a young man just at the beginning of life, full of life.”

He said he would also use his remarks to remind those in attendance or watching from afar that the fight for justice didn’t end when white former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter for holding a knee to Floyd’s neck, choking off his breathing until he went limp last May.

“We should not think that, because we won one battle with Chauvin, the war is over, or that if we do not get justice for this case, that we will undo what we were able to do with George Floyd," Sharpton said.

The families of several other Black people killed by police attended Wright's funeral, including the mothers of Philando Castile, who died after being shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb in 2016, and Eric Garner, who was filmed saying “I can’t breathe” in a fatal 2014 encounter with New York City police.