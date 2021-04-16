Daunte Wright's family wants stiffer charge; video fallout from Chicago boy's death; mass shooting in Indy

Today is Friday, April 16, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Daunte Wright's family is calling for more severe charges against the ex-cop who shot him; Chicago police video shows Chicago boy wasn't holding gun when he was shot; and the latest from Indianapolis after late-night shooting.
TOP STORIES
Wright family demands more severe charges for Minn. ex-cop
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Daunte Wright’s family joined community leaders in demanding more severe charges against the white former police officer who fatally shot the young Black man in a Minneapolis suburb, where hundreds of protesters again filled the streets in front of the police station.
The protesters — shouting obscenities, shaking the police station’s security fence and occasionally lobbing water bottles — began thinning out as the 10 p.m. curfew approached in Brooklyn Center.
Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Sunday’s shooting of Wright, 20, during a traffic stop. The former police chief of Brooklyn Center, a majority nonwhite suburb, said Potter mistakenly fired her handgun when she meant to use her Taser. Both the chief and Potter resigned Tuesday. Read more:
***
Video: Chicago boy wasn't holding gun when shot by officer
CHICAGO (AP) — Disturbing bodycam video released after public outcry over the Chicago police shooting of a 13-year-old boy shows the youth appearing to drop a handgun and begin raising his hands less than a second before an officer fires his gun and kills him.
A still frame taken from Officer Eric Stillman's jumpy nighttime body camera footage shows that Adam Toledo wasn't holding anything and had his hands up when Stillman shot him once in the chest about 3 a.m. on March 29. Police, who were responding to reports of shots fired in the area, say the boy had a handgun on him before the shooting. And Stillman's footage shows him shining a light on a handgun on the ground near Toledo after he shot him. Read more:
***
Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were shot and killed in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and the shooter killed himself, police said.
Several other people were injured Thursday night when gunfire erupted at the facility near the Indianapolis International Airport, police spokesperson Genae Cook said.
At least four were hospitalized, including one person with critical injuries. Another two people were treated and released at the scene, she said. FedEx said people who worked for the company were among the dead. Read more:
***
***
ON THIS DATE
In 1947, the cargo ship Grandcamp blew up in the harbor in Texas City, Texas, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1992, Brett Hull of the St. Louis Blues becomes the second player with three straight 70-goal seasons. See more sports moments from this date:
***