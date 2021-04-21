Daunte Wright to be eulogized at Minneapolis funeral

Wright's killing came amid increasing tension during the weekslong trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer who killed Floyd last May. By the day of the verdict, more than 3,000 National Guard soldiers had flooded the area, along with police, state troopers and other law enforcement officers. Concrete barriers, chain-link fences and barbed wire ringed the courthouse where Chauvin was tried, and it became commonplace to pass convoys of desert-tan military vehicles.

But Minneapolis residents who peacefully celebrated Tuesday's guilty verdicts had barely one full day before attention turned to burying Wright.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader who eulogized Floyd at his Minneapolis funeral last year, will also deliver the eulogy at Wright’s funeral. In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Sharpton said he would first pay tribute to Wright, “a young man just at the beginning of life, full of life."

“We lose George Floyd over an allegedly forged $20 bill and Daunte Wright over some expired (vehicle) tags — aren't our lives worth more than that?" Sharpton said.

He said he will also use his remarks to remind those in attendance, or watching from afar, that the fight for justice didn't end with the Chauvin verdict.