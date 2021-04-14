Daunte Wright: Doting dad, basket player, slain by police

Wright moved to Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis in 2018, where his sister is also a student. Principal Yusuf Abdullah said he left after one semester and then went to Stadium View School.

“We got to know Daunte really well through his sister. Many staff worked with him through the years, trying to build a relationship with him, connect with him," Abdullah said.

He said Daunte wasn’t a difficult kid, but had some of the typical issues of teenagers: “A troubled life? No. I think just along the lines of a teenage life.” He wouldn’t elaborate.

“He was a good kid — excitable,” he said.

Police have described the shooting of Wright as “an accidental discharge” that happened as officers were trying to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant after stopping his car for having expired registration tags. Wright's mother said he called her just before he was shot and told her police had pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror.

Police said the officer who shot Wright meant to use her Taser on him, but instead shot him with her service weapon. A prosecutor said Wednesday he charged the officer with second-degree manslaughter,