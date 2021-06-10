Danny Elfman writes a solo album with 'venom' pouring out

The house didn't have a recording studio, only a little writing room. Elfman had a computer, one handheld microphone, a single electric guitar and a pair of faulty headphones — not the best equipment for putting together a double album. But he pressed on.

He decided not to fix any of his vocals when it came time to go to the studio and invited musicians — including drummer Josh Freese, bassist Stu Brooks and guitarists Nili Brosh and Robin Finck — to record their parts, one at a time, per COVID-19 protocols. “I just kept most of my original guitars and vocals from the demos,” said Elfman.

While 17 of the 18 songs are originals, fans of Oingo Boingo will notice Elfman has reworked one of the band's old songs, “Insects” from 1982. Not surprisingly, the new one is darker and more political. He had intended it to be part of a set at Coachella and was thinking who could be the insects of today? His answer: U.S. senators.

“These are my bloodsuckers of today. These are like the human insects,” he said. So the new lyrics go: "Old white men, they’re back in power again/They’re sucking all the power and pride.”