Dangerous cold, heavy snow ahead of holidays; Zelenskyy meets Biden, addresses Congress; migrants await asylum ruling | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Dangerous cold and snow are in the forecast for large chunks of the nation as travelers head out for the holidays.

» Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank Americans for helping to fund the war against Russia. In a speech to Congress, he said the money is “not charity” but an “investment” in global security and democracy. Zelenskyy met earlier in the day with President Joe Biden in the White House.

» An 800-page report set to be released by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of voter fraud.

» Stores are relying on last-minute holiday shoppers with only days to go until Christmas.

» Thousands of migrants are gathered along the U.S. border with Mexico, camping outside or packing into shelters while awaiting a Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum.

» In sports, pro football said goodbye to a beloved Hall of Famer, the Bucks and Nets got big home victories, there was a major upset in college basketball card, and a pair of NHL losing streaks ended.

From the earlier version of Hot off the Wire:

» The Biden administration says it will provide $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine. The administration is rolling out funding for a Patriot missile battery as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits with President Joe Biden.

» Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died. He was 72. Harris' heads-up thinking authored the “Immaculate Reception.” Harris ran for 12,120 yards and won four Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s.

» The American consumer’s confidence rebounded this month, even as the Fed continues to raise interest rates and many economists fear an oncoming recession.

» Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain are staging a one-day strike, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk.

» Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown will not face charges stemming from a domestic incident in Tampa, Florida.

» The Biden administration says it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors' offices around the country.

» Sen. Patrick Leahy is wrapping up a 48-year career representing Vermont. The longest-serving Senate Democrat tells The Associated Press that he’s leaving with a mixture of resignation and resolve.

Ukrainian Jews gathered in Kyiv to mark the start of Hanukkah at a time when much of the country has been plunged into darkness, a cold snap in China is creating stunning scenery, and more of today's top videos.

'The light always wins': Jews celebrate Hanukkah in blackout-hit Kyiv
World

'The light always wins': Jews celebrate Hanukkah in blackout-hit Kyiv

Ukrainian Jews gathered in Kyiv on Sunday, December 18, to mark the start of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, at a time when mu…

Cold weather snap in China creates beautiful frozen waterfalls
World

Cold weather snap in China creates beautiful frozen waterfalls

It’s a mesmerizing contrast of a beautifully wintery vista and deadly winter storm surge. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

German court convicts 97-year-old ex-Nazi camp typist
World

German court convicts 97-year-old ex-Nazi camp typist

Irmgard Furchner has been found guilty of complicity in mass killings at WWII concentration camp.

Qatar to host international kite surfing championship
Scores

Qatar to host international kite surfing championship

In January, kite surfers will compete in the freestyle category on Fuwairit beach.

Putin admits to Russia’s difficulties in Eastern Ukraine
World

Putin admits to Russia’s difficulties in Eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare admission that things are not going well for the Russians in Eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine'…

Israeli startup makes personal flying vehicles a near future possibility
Technology

Israeli startup makes personal flying vehicles a near future possibility

An israeli-made electric vehicle is leading a new category in the industry: personal air mobility. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Migrants in limbo after U.S. border restrictions temporarily upheld
National

Migrants in limbo after U.S. border restrictions temporarily upheld

Tens of thousands of migrants hoping to cross the Mexico border into the United States are in limbo after the U.S. Supreme Court put a tempora…

U.K. nurses go on strike, demand better pay to cope with inflation
World

U.K. nurses go on strike, demand better pay to cope with inflation

Thousands of nurses in the United Kingdom have walked off the job in what is the largest strike to rock the country’s National Health Service.…

