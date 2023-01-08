 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Damar Hamlin's recovery, Prince Harry's memoir and a 'Romeo & Juliet' nude scene lawsuit | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. 

  • We have the latest on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
  • Details are emerging from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir “Spare.”
  • The stars of the 1968 film 'Romeo & Juliet' are suing over a nude scene.
  • And Jeremy Renner underwent surgery after being hit by a snow plow.

Those stories and more from The Associated Press.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed

Watch a massive rhino chase a Jeep full of safari riders in India, meet the Ukrainians refusing to give up their passions nearly a year into the war, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.

Giant rhino chases Jeep full of safari riders in India
World

Giant rhino chases Jeep full of safari riders in India

  • Updated
  • 0

It was an encounter that got a little too close for comfort. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

'There might not be a later': The Ukrainians refusing to give up passions amid war
World

'There might not be a later': The Ukrainians refusing to give up passions amid war

  • Updated
  • 0

Ukraine is now into its eleventh month of war and the danger to civilians is ever-present, particularly through Russian missile and drone stri…

Egypt recovers 2,700-year-old sarcophagus lid from US
World

Egypt recovers 2,700-year-old sarcophagus lid from US

  • Updated
  • 0

Egypt announced Monday the recovery of a sarcophagus lid dating back nearly 2,700 years that it said had been smuggled out and put on display …

California convict kicks out police car window, attempts escape on highway
National

California convict kicks out police car window, attempts escape on highway

  • Updated
  • 0

 Luckily someone following the police cruiser caught it all on camera. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

NASA releases International Space Station's best scientific images of 2022
World

NASA releases International Space Station's best scientific images of 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

NASA have released some of the best scientific images taken on the International Space Station in 2022, as it continues its scientific journey…

Unbelievable! Elephant nudges truck on busy city street in India
World

Unbelievable! Elephant nudges truck on busy city street in India

  • Updated
  • 0

What would you do if you saw an elephant charging your vehicle? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

Virtual reality, electric vehicles, AI and health tech mark big moments of CES tech event
Technology

Virtual reality, electric vehicles, AI and health tech mark big moments of CES tech event

  • Updated
  • 0

100,000 attendees from 100 countries will window shop gadgets of the future in this exhibition.

Resort in the French Alps forces skiers down grass due to weather
World

Resort in the French Alps forces skiers down grass due to weather

  • Updated
  • 0

What do you do if there isn’t any snow and skiing season is in full swing? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

Keepers at Australian zoo wrestle to perform a dental procedure on crocodile
World

Keepers at Australian zoo wrestle to perform a dental procedure on crocodile

  • Updated
  • 0

Keepers at an Australian zoo risked life and limb as they conducted a dental procedure on a crocodile.

