Damaging winds threaten more than 80 million people in the Midwest and Northeast

By the afternoon, some of the thunderstorms are expected to turn severe as they track into parts of Minnesota and Iowa.

"The complex [of thunderstorms] will have the potential for widespread damaging winds, but a few stronger updrafts could produce larger hail as well," according to the National Weather Service Twin Cities office.

Storms will continue to track east through the afternoon, likely reaching Lake Michigan by the evening.

But some locations could be in for more than one round of strong-to severe-thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines warns this can make the forecast uncertain: "To further add to the challenge, what happens in round one will have critical implications for round two."

The intensity of the second round will be determined by when the morning round of storms depart Minnesota and Iowa.