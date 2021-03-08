Dallas to probe why cop accused of murder stayed on job

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas' mayor has formed a committee to investigate why a police officer remained on active duty for more than a year and a half after he was implicated in two 2017 killings.

Mayor Eric Johnson established the City Council committee Monday after the arrest last week of Bryan Riser on two charges of capital murder. Its creation follows days of questions about why the veteran officer was kept on patrol after being identified as a “person of interest” in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

“This is an awful situation, and the public deserves answers regarding who knew what, when they knew it, and why the officer remained on active duty," Johnson said in a statement.

Riser, 36, was arrested Thursday and accused of having offered to pay three people to kidnap and kill 31-year-old Liza Saenz and 61-year-old Albert Douglas in 2017. Douglas was reported missing and his body hasn’t been found, while Saenz’s body was was pulled from a Dallas river, with several bullet wounds, that March.