Dallas Seavey wins Iditarod, matches most wins by a musher

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Dallas Seavey on Monday won the pandemic-shortened Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, matching the most wins ever by a musher.

Seavey brought his 10 dogs across the finish line near the community of Willow, Alaska, with a healthy lead over the second place musher, Aaron Burmeister.

It was the fifth title for Seavey, who matched the five-win threshold that only one other musher has accomplished. Rick Swenson won his five titles between 1977 and 1991.

“It's a big deal,” Seavey said at the finish line after a race official checked to make sure his sled was complete with a sleeping bag, axe, dog booties and other mandatory gear. His finish was televised statewide.

Seavey said he didn't allow himself to think about a fifth win while on the trail because he didn't want to jinx it.

“That’s huge, man,” he said. "I looked up to the Iditarod champions my whole life and I’ve dreamed about this my whole life. And now to actually go from that, to see it happen, to realize that, that’s pretty cool.”

Seavey said he tries to give himself a little time after each win to revel in it, but then it's time to focus on the next thing, whatever it is.