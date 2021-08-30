Dallas police data loss nearly triple initial estimate

DALLAS (AP) — An ongoing audit of Dallas police crime data found that the data missing from the city’s computer database is almost triple the initial estimate, city officials said Monday.

About 15 terabytes of police data are missing besides the 7.5 terabytes initially thought to be lost., city spokeswoman Janella Newsome said.

“The City continues to assess the impact of the compromise on its operations, whether data recovery specialists can recover data from the physical devices on which it had been stored or other systems, and whether any additional systems citywide have been affected,” Newsome told The Dallas Morning News. “As the City continues this audit, it may find additional files are missing.”

City officials ordered the audit after Dallas County prosecutors learned that a city information technician inadvertently deleted 22 terabytes of crime data. Technicians recovered 14 terabytes, but about 7.5 terabytes were likely lost forever. Most modern personal computers can hold half a terabyte to one or two terabytes.