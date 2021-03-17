Dallas convention center readies to house immigrant teens

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that a surge of migration to the U.S. from Mexico resulted in federal officials “scrambling” to find housing for unaccompanied children in a late-night email to his staff over the weekend.

He relayed the story near Dallas' downtown convention center, which is getting ready to house up to 3,000 migrant teenagers. More facilities for migrant children are quickly opening elsewhere, including in Midland, where Abbott claimed there were no assurances about the conditions of the facility.

“The Biden Administration is completely not prepared for the number of children coming across this border,” Abbott said.

The head of the Department of Homeland Security pushed back against Republican criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies, refusing to say that the surge of migrant children entering the United States is a “crisis.”

The number of migrants attempting to cross the border is at the highest level since March 2019, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it is on pace to hit a 20-year peak.