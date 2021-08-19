DaCosta, Peele dare a new generation to summon ‘Candyman’

“I think that it’s timely that it did not come out last year, that we needed to deal with what we were dealing with and be out on the street, raising our voices together to finally having a moment to step back and examine again,” Domingo said. “I think we’re willing to do the work now.”

“Candyman” will also be a breakthrough moment for DaCosta, whose star is continuing to rise with higher profile studio projects.

“She really is like an old school director,” Domingo said. “She knows what she wants. She’s a very, very elegant director. You see it in every frame of this film.”

Two weeks after she wrapped “Candyman,” DaCosta immediately went into “The Marvels,” a sequel to “Captain Marvel," that’s expected to come out next year. The superhero pic reunites her with Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau.

DaCosta has hardly had time to take stock of her own quick ascent in an industry where Black female directors are vastly underrepresented in big budget filmmaking.