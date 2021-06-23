DA: Probe into deadly drug raid ends with 2 more indictments

Goines, 56, and Gallegos, 33, are the only officers charged with murder in the raid. Goines, who was indicted on seven counts in state court, is also facing federal charges. If convicted of murder, Goines and Gallegos could each face up to life in prison.

Prosecutors allege Goines, who led the raid, lied to obtain the warrant to search the couple’s home by claiming a confidential informant had bought heroin there. Goines later said there was no informant and that he bought the drugs himself, they allege. Police found small amounts of marijuana and cocaine in the house, but no heroin.

“We are honored to stand behind Mr. Goines. We are eager to see the evidence in this matter and very much look forward to vigorously defending this good man in court,” Nicole DeBorde, Goines’ attorney, said Wednesday.

Rusty Hardin, an attorney for Gallegos, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the indictments mark the end of the corruption probe.

“Now it’s time to get this case to trial before a jury of Harris county residents, so the public can learn exactly what occurred on January 28, 2019, and determine whether or not these defendants will be held accountable for their crimes,” Ogg said.