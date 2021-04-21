DA: No charges against officer in Tennessee school shooting

The shot confused the officers into thinking their lives were in danger and one of them was potentially injured, Allen said — pointing to the various statements they later gave investigators.

Clabough can be seen removing his weapon and shooting Thompson in the shoulder. Clabough fired his weapon again as Thompson fell to the ground with the officers surrounding him. Clabough's second shot accidentally hit police Officer Adam Wilson in the leg.

A separate unnamed student was in a bathroom stall. The body camera footage shows an officer handcuff that student, who could be heard screaming for officers to tend to Thompson's injuries because he could see blood coming from Thompson's body.

Allen said the officers did not know Thompson had been shot until two minutes after handcuffing him and turning over his body. That's when they saw the large amounts of blood and called the school nurse for medical assistance.

A medical examiner report showed that, because of the way Clabough shot Thompson, there was nothing the officers or school nurse could have done to save his life.

Knoxville police Chief Eve Thomas said in a statement that she was thankful the investigation determined that her officers’ actions were justified and “cleared of any wrongdoing.”