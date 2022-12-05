LOS ANGELES (AP) — DA: Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dogwalker and stole her dogs last year took a plea deal, is sentenced to 21 years.
DA: Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dogwalker and stole her dogs last year took a plea deal, is sentenced to 21 years
