DA defends ending deals with lawyer who called office racist

The elected district attorney in Pittsburgh is defending his decision to stop offering plea deals to clients of a Black criminal defense lawyer who accused the prosecutor's office of racial bias in court last month.

On Thursday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. released a May 18 memo sent to staff that immediately halted any plea deal talks with clients of Milton E. Raiford for what Zappala described as Raiford's “convoluted critical diatribe.”

Zappala, a Democrat, told deputy district attorneys they needed their supervisor's permission to withdraw charges against Raiford's clients and any discussions with him must be “memorialized.”

The policy drew condemnation from Reggie Shuford, executive director of the Pennsylvania American Civil Liberties Union, who called it unethical and deeply disturbing.

“Retaliating against an attorney who complains about racism in the DA's office by refusing to offer plea agreements to his clients is itself arguable evidence of bias,” Shuford wrote in a release.

Raiford said in a phone interview Thursday that Zappala was “enforcing something in America that's wicked and evil and discriminatory — racism."