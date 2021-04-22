DA: Boulder shooting suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Besides the murder charges Alissa was originally charged with, Dougherty said his office has filed more than 40 new felony charges against Alissa, including attempted murder charges involving responding police officers and shoppers.

A court document made public Wednesday outlines the new charges and lists 19 new victims — including 11 law enforcement officers — that Alissa is accused of trying to kill during the attack.

Some of the victims have more than one count of attempted first-degree murder associated with them, specifying two different theories for how Alissa allegedly tried to kill them, either intentionally or through “extreme indifference” to human life.

Dougherty said investigators have determined that nine people in the store were killed before responding police officers entered it. One of those officers, Eric Tally, was the 10th murder victim, the prosecutor said. A second wave of officers stormed the store within 30 seconds and took Alissa into custody after he was shot in the leg.

At least 115 people were in the store during the attack and at least 25 more were in the lot where Alissa parked before entering the store, Dougherty said.