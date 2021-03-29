Czech billionaire among 5 killed in Alaska helicopter crash

Kellner and Larochaix “were loyal and frequent” guests at the lodge, Pruitt said in an email to The Associated Press. Vacation packages at the lodge start at $15,000 per person.

Harms was a pioneering heli-ski guide in Alaska and worked for many years at the lodge, Pruitt said.

“Greg was one of the most experienced guides in the business,” she said. He also founded a heli-ski company that led trips across the world.

McManamy had been a guide for over 10 years and had been with the lodge for the last five, she said. He was also an experienced mountain guide on Denali, North America’s tallest peak.

Russel was a pilot for Soloy Helicopters, a company based in the small city of Wasilla that is contracted by the lodge to provide transportation, Pruitt said.

“This news is devastating to our staff, the community in which we operate and the families of the deceased,” a statement from the lodge said.

Chapman, the NTSB member, said based on Johnson's observations, the helicopter appears to have hit the mountain 10 feet (3.05 meters) to 15 feet (4.57 meters) below a ridgeline at an elevation of approximately 5,500 feet (1,676 meters). The helicopter then rolled 800-900 feet (244-274 meters) downhill.