Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers; concerns over potential rail strike; NATO reaffirms support for Ukraine | Hot off the Wire podcast

- Days after flocking to stores on Black Friday, consumers are turning online for Cyber Monday to score more discounts on gifts and other items that have ballooned in price because of high inflation.
- President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass legislation to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks. A strike could lead to higher prices and shortages.
- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says war-torn Ukraine will one day become a member of the world’s largest security alliance.
There are a lot of great songs about the weather and we narrowed the list down to these 10 (12, actually) classics. Find out which songs made the cut on Across the Sky.
Ricky Williams talks about life after football, which includes building his own brand of cannabis: Highsman.
A meal fit for monkeys was served at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand, China's protests over lockdowns is spreading to campuses and communities abroad, and more of today's top videos.
A meal fit for monkeys was served on Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand. Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey …
Protests against China's strict zero-Covid policy and restrictions on freedoms have spread to at least a dozen cities around the world in a sh…
Shafeeq Saqafi paid three dollars for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doh…
Iranian state media is calling for the U.S. to be banned from competing in the 2022 World Cup over a now-deleted social media post. Veuer’s Ma…
Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore pow…
Cameroon’s football federation has denied hiring practitioners of black magic to boost their team's chances at the World Cup.
In an unprecedented wave of dissent, protesters in mainland China are calling for President Xi Jinping to resign over his harsh zero-COVID pol…