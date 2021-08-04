Customs intercepts shipment of ancient artifacts in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A shipment containing 10th century artifacts was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville, the agency said.

The items were on their way from Mexico to a residence in Sumter, South Carolina, when they were seized July 24, according to a news release.

An expert determined that the pieces in the collection — a skull and 12 chopping tools — dated back to the Post-classical and Aztec eras, from 1100-1532.

“I’m extremely proud that our officers were able to stop priceless artifacts from being lost forever,” LaFonda Sutton-Burke, the agency’s field operations director in its Chicago office, said in the statement.

“Customs and Border Protection will continue to use our border authority to identify and rescue precious antiquities being smuggled by those who profit on the theft of historical and cultural property and return them to their rightful owners.”

Most countries have laws that protect cultural property, such as artifacts, that include export controls and national ownership. The agency says importers must have permits and receipts when bringing such items into the U.S.