Curry, WNBA players receive Jackie Robinson award from NAACP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — NBA star Stephen Curry is drawing acclaim from civil rights leaders for his work campaigning for social justice, his support of women's causes and his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the pandemic.

The NAACP has given him its Jackie Robinson Sports Award. And, for the first time, the nation's oldest civil rights organization is recognizing more than one person by honoring the WNBA Players Association.

“I would borrow a Maya Angelou quote to describe Steph and his leadership: ‘I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel,’" Warriors general manager Bob Myers said in an email.

“Steph has certainly made people in the Bay Area and all over the world feel joy. His commitment to social activism and support of women are another part of the fabric that makes up the person that he is. I’m honored to know him for what he does both on and off the court," Myers added. "And a much deserved congratulations to the women of the WNBA who continue to fearlessly pursue what is right.”