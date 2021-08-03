Cuomo urged to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women

“For those who are using this moment to score political points or seek publicity or personal gain. I say they actually discredit the legitimate sexual harassment victims that the law was designed to protect,” Cuomo said.

Bennett called the governor’s apology to her “meaningless.”

“If he were sorry, he would step down. That’s how accountability works,” she told The Associated Press. “I don't believe he will resign. I think it's the speaker’s job now to begin impeachment proceedings.”

The report detailed, for the first time, the allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed the state trooper. It said that in addition to touching the trooper, Cuomo kissed her on the cheek, asked for her help in finding a girlfriend and asked why she didn’t wear a dress.

The report also included an allegation from a woman who worked for an energy company who said Cuomo touched her chest at an event. The woman said Cuomo ran his fingers across the lettering on her shirt, reading the name of her company aloud. Then he leaned in and said: “I’m going to say I see a spider on your shoulder," and brushed his hand in between her shoulder and breasts, the report said.