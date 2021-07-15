Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be interviewed Saturday as the state attorney general's office winds down its investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct allegations that upended his national reputation and threatened his hold on power as he gears up to run for a fourth term next year.

The timing of the interview in Albany, the state’s capital, was confirmed Thursday to The Associated Press by two people familiar with the investigation. They were not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on condition of anonymity.

Investigators were always expected to speak with Cuomo, who said at the start of the probe in March that he would “fully cooperate." Cuomo is also facing an impeachment inquiry in the state assembly.

Saturday's interview signals that investigators are nearly done with their work, which has included interviews with the governor's accusers, though they may need some time to tie up loose ends before a report is issued.

Several women have accused Cuomo, a Democrat, of unwanted kisses, touches and groping and inappropriate sexual remarks.