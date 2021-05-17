Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

Cuomo spokesperson Richard Azzopardi has repeatedly said that state employees who helped with the book did so on their own time in a “volunteer” capacity.

Azzopardi said Monday that after taxes and expenses, Cuomo had netted $1.5 million on the book last year.

The Democrat has also been criticized by some over his administration's decision to withhold data on COVID-19 deaths among nursing home patients for several months during the period when the book was being finalized and sold.

Critics say the administration was purposely obscuring the true death toll to mute criticism that Cuomo hadn't done enough to protect nursing home residents. The governor and the state's health commissioner have said the numbers were withheld because the state had trouble verifying them.

The state’s ethics commission approved Cuomo’s request to write the book last summer, but only if he followed several conditions, including making sure it was written on his own time and not using state property, personnel or other resources for “activities associated with the book.”

The governor was also barred from advertising, promoting or endorsing his book when performing his state duties.

John Kaehny, executive director of pro-transparency group Reinvent Albany, has called for Cuomo to release his full contract with the book publisher so the public knows about potential royalties and whether Cuomo will receive additional compensation if more copies of his book are sold.

