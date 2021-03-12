Cuomo defiant as wave of lawmakers calls for him to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Facing unprecedented political isolation, a defiant New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo insisted on Friday that he would not step down in the wake of mounting allegations of sexual harassment and condemned the sprawling coalition of Democrats calling for his resignation as “reckless and dangerous."

The third-term Democratic governor, a leading critic of former President Donald Trump's pandemic response, evoked the Republican president in defending himself against “cancel culture.”

“I’m not going to resign," Cuomo said during an afternoon phone call with reporters. “I did not do what has been alleged. Period."

He added: “People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth.”

The embattled governor's comments come on a day that his party in New York and beyond turned sharply against him in the wake of the harassment allegations as well as sweeping criticism of Cuomo for keeping secret how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19 for months.

Cuomo's growing list of detractors now covers virtually every region in the state and the political power centers of New York City and Washington. A majority of Democrats in the state legislature and 19 of the state's 27 U.S. House members have called on him to step down.