Cuomo defiant after probe says he sexually harassed 11 women

While James concluded the investigation without referring the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges, local authorities could use its evidence and findings to mount their own cases. Albany District Attorney David Soares said he will be requesting material from James' office and welcomed victims to contact his office with information.

The investigation's findings are also expected to play an important role in an ongoing state Assembly inquiry into whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo, who has been raising money for a potential fourth term in office. The Assembly hired its own legal team to investigate myriad allegations regarding harassment, his book, nursing homes and special access to COVID-19 testing.

Several Cuomo accusers demanded swifter action, calling on the governor to leave office immediately. Some Democratic and Republican state lawmakers joined them, along with one-time Cuomo allies including county executives and leaders of left-leaning political groups.

Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul, who would succeed Cuomo is he is removed or resigns, called the behavior detailed in the report “repulsive and unlawful behavior” and said, “No one is above the law.”