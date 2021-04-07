Cuomo aide says he slammed door shut before groping her

“I said to him, I said, ‘You’re going to get us in trouble,'" she recalled. “I didn’t know what else to say. … It was pretty much like ‘What are you doing?’ That’s when he slammed the door (shut). He said, ‘I don’t care.’”

He then came toward her again and groped her, the woman told the Times Union .

“I don’t remember actually saying the word ‘Stop.’ I think I said, ‘You’re crazy,'" she told the newspaper. “I do remember saying that, and that’s when he ultimately stopped. ... Me saying ‘You’re crazy’ — that was definitely not something that he wants to hear. It definitely was a hit to his ego. … And then it was almost like instantly he was done. … He turned around and walked back to his desk. He didn’t say anything. I walked myself out to the front door and nothing was said. ... It was almost like I felt like a piece of garbage to him. I felt degraded.”

A month later, the woman said, she was taking dictation for the governor at his Capitol office when he brought up what had happened at the mansion.