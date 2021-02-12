Cuomo administration 'froze' over nursing home data requests. Get today's virus news.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide told Democratic lawmakers that his administration took months to release data on the coronavirus death toll among nursing home residents because officials “froze” over worries the information was “going to be used against us."

The information came from a Democratic lawmaker who attended the Wednesday meeting and to a partial transcript released by the governor's office.

Republicans who term the comment admission of a “cover-up” are now calling for resignations of both Cuomo and the aide, secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa, while progressive Democrats are blasting the administration over what they say is a lack of transparency.

The disclosure of DeRosa's comments, made on a conference call with Democratic legislative leaders, came as the Democratic governor and his administration were already facing backlash over their handling and reporting of outbreaks in nursing homes.

Here's an update on all developments. Scroll or swipe further for in-depth coverage.