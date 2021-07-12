Cunningham would legalize marijuana if elected SC governor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Joe Cunningham — the former one-term Democratic congressman now running to unseat South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster — is pushing for medicinal and recreational legalization of marijuana, changes he says would offer health care options and spin off millions in tax revenue for state coffers.

“This is going to be a game changer in South Carolina,” Cunningham told The Associated Press last week, several days ahead of Monday's official rollout of his marijuana plan. “There are so many reasons why we need to do this, and the time is now.”

To Cunningham, legalization solves multiple problems: freeing up police to focus on violent criminals, providing a health care alternative for those who are terminally or chronically ill, and generating millions for a state he says is “dead last” in areas where funding has been a struggle, like education and health care.

He would also expunge criminal records for low-level marijuana-related crimes, giving a second chance to people “whose lives have been ruined over a bag of marijuana,” Cunningham said.