Culture of Corruption: ex-UAW leader gets 28-month sentence

He'll also have to forfeit more than $151,000, including money in two bank accounts, plus a set of golf clubs seized by authorities at the Missouri regional office where Jones was director before becoming president.

Gardey told Borman that Jones will help in other matters as the UAW investigation continues, as well as help the union monitor internal disciplinary cases. He said it's possible prosecutors will return to the court and ask Borman to recognize that cooperation, presumably with a lighter sentence.

Jones was president from June 2018 until November 2019, when he stepped down as the investigation intensified.

Prosecutors alleged that he allowed senior UAW leaders and their families to vacation at union expense for months at a time at villas in Palm Springs, California. He spent union money on lavish meals, and over $60,000 on cigars, entertainment, booze and rounds of golf.

During the scheme, UAW leaders took over $100,000 worth of clothing, golf equipment and other items. He also took $45,000 in cash for his own use.

“The exorbitance was jaw-dropping,” Gardey wrote in the memo.

Jones spent on other senior officials because of his “desire to obtain and retain power” in the union, the memo said.