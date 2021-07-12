Cuba's internet cutoff: The go-to tactic for global despots

Internet access in Cuba has historically been expensive and relatively rare, according to rights groups. The Cuban government restricts independent media in Cuba and “routinely blocks access within Cuba to many news websites and blogs,” according to Human Rights Watch.

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as it suffers the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

The protests now, the largest in decades, are “absolutely and definitely fueled by increased access to internet and smartphones in Cuba,” said Sebastian Arcos, associate director of the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University. “One of the phrases that dissidents are using now in Cuba is ‘we are connected.’”

He said that phrase has a double meaning. It not only refers to how people are connected through phones and internet access despite the government’s attempts to curtail that, but also to being “connected as a human mass of people” who are angry at the regime and want freedom.

“Yesterday evening we had people calling from Cuba to relatives here in Miami trying to figure out what was going on in the next province,” Arcos said. But he noted that Cubans are also using a number of tricks to bypass government control.