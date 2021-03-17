Crowded bars: March Madness or just plain madness?

Concerns about the virus that has killed well over a half million people in the U.S. are strong enough that even in some places where restrictions have been lifted, fans and businesses continue to take precautions.

In Nacogdoches, Texas, where excitement is high because the local college, Stephen F. Austin State University, made it into the tournament, Brian Oswald, who teaches forestry, plans to go to a bar to watch some games. But not before doing some research.

“I'm going to see what bar is showing it (the tournament) and what their procedures are when it comes to masks,” Oswald said.

In Iowa, fans are expected to flock to bars and restaurants hoping to see the Hawkeyes to win it all for the first time in history. Despite Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds lifting mask and social distancing mandates last month, Tailgators in Coralville continues to keep tables 6 feet apart, said manager Heather Henderson. Customers will be asked to wear masks, but only employees will be required to do so, she noted.