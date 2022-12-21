Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California, and veterinarians named her "Holly" for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday.

A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread.

Breaking news: cub rescue! Last night @CaliforniaDFW brought an emaciated mtn lion cub to our vet hospital. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property and alerted CDFW. After waiting to see if the cub’s mother returned (she didn’t), they brought the cub to us. pic.twitter.com/qi2p6XWkIf — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) December 20, 2022

Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub's mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not.

The zoo's veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub's bloodwork, she still wasn't standing or moving around often, the zoo said.

"We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day," the zoo said.

With severely sick or young cubs like Holly, the zoo said, veterinarians are dedicated to "caring for them until they recover enough to find suitable forever homes."

Photos: Ill mountain lion cub named Holly rescued in California

25 endangered animals that only live in America 25 endangered animals that only live in America Salt marsh harvest mouse Utah prairie dog Red wolf Kauai cave wolf spider Laysan duck Yosemite toad Gunnison sage-grouse Devils Hole pupfish Fanshell Giant kangaroo rat Delta green ground beetle Jollyville Plateau salamander California condor American burying beetle Squirrel Chimney Cave shrimp Crested honeycreeper (Akohekohe) Red Hills salamander Louisiana pine snake Woundfin Alabama red-bellied turtle Bruneau Hot springsnail Mountain yellow-legged frog Flattened musk turtle Coachella Valley fringe-toed lizard Northern Idaho ground squirrel