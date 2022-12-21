 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California

California Mountain Lion Cub

This photo provided by Oakland Zoo shows a mountain lion cub that was rescued in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Monday. Veterinarians named her Holly.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California, and veterinarians named her "Holly" for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday.

A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread.

Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub's mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not.

The zoo's veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub's bloodwork, she still wasn't standing or moving around often, the zoo said.

"We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day," the zoo said.

With severely sick or young cubs like Holly, the zoo said, veterinarians are dedicated to "caring for them until they recover enough to find suitable forever homes."

