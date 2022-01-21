'Critical moment' in Russia-Ukraine talks; remembering Meat Loaf; Adele's tearful announcement

Today is Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Russia: US to provide written responses on Ukraine next week
GENEVA (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the U.S. will provide written responses to Russian demands on Ukraine and NATO next week.
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are meeting Friday in an attempt to avert another devastating conflict in Europe, as fears rise that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine.
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74.
The singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday, according to a family statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene.
“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the statement said. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man... From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”
Adele postpones Las Vegas residency, citing pandemic impact
LONDON (AP) — Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew.
The chart-topping British singer said she was “gutted” and promised to reschedule the shows.
In a video message posted on social media, a tearful Adele said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.”
“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said, adding that “half my team are down with” the virus.
