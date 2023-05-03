Episode 88: A recent column by Charles Fain Lehman says our criminal justice system should do more to make us safe. He says we should increase spending for more police officers, a more efficient court system and better prisons would make us safer.

Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss which tactics prevent crimes from happening in the first place and whether the punishments we use properly deter criminals.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Controversy in California: Should Crime be Punished, by Josh Barro

Mayor Muriel Bowser budget proposal calls for repurposing camera ticket money, new task force to look at equity in fines, by Jordan Pascale, WAMU

What broken windows theory can teach us now, Henry Grabar, Slate

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.